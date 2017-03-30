Rita Ora is known for making bold statements and she made no exception when she went on a night out with friends. The I Will Never Let You Down singer flaunted her assets when she went out braless wearing a purple sheer top.

On Tuesday, she went out with her pals for a night out wearing a sheer top that flashed her assets, but she covered her modesty with a pair of star-shaped nipple pasties. The singer was spotted with her close friend Vas J Morgan on Tuesday night. Morgan even shared a photo of the singer posing with her close pals with a caption, "Show me your friends and I'll tell you your future."

Ora wore a purple sheer top with a short metallic skirt. She went for a bold purple lipstick (matching with her top) and her trademark blonde tresses completed her flawless look.

Meanwhile, the singer is currently in Maldives taking a dip in the water and flaunting her curves. She even posted beautiful photos of herself on Instagram and Snapchat that will surely give you travel goals this summer.

Today was ? #Maldives A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Mar 29, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

On the work front, Ora will now focus on her album and has even quit America's Next Top Model. Her next album is expected to release this April and it will be a follow-up to her album released in 2012, according to reports.

"I just love performing live so I would like to do the music side more often but yeah, we can take it all, I'll have it all [music and acting]," Rita told Good Morning America.

"I have such a great [collaboration] surprise coming but I can't say anything yet."