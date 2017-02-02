Rita Ora was the victim of an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction on Wednesday when she flashed her butt in a pair of see-through gym pants. The sheer pants gave onlookers a view of her bare bottom as she climbed into the backseat of a waiting vehicle.

The singer was leaving Milk Studios in Los Angeles when the unfortunate wardrobe malfunction occurred. Click here for the photo.

Just hours earlier, Ora had taken to her Instagram page to congratulate Beyonce on her pregnancy. Reposting the Lemonade singer's photo, Ora wrote: "YAY!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!' she captioned it. 'sooooo beautiful!!!!"

YAY!!!!!! Congratulations !!!!! sooooo beautiful!!!! A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:57am PST

A few months back, Ora was forced to deny she was involved with Beyonce's husband, Jay Z after it was reported that Beyonce's song Sorry was about Ora and Jay Z's alleged affair. "First and foremost, Jay Z is my inspiration and one of my idols - lyrically, musically, business-wise. I still look up to him and his wife every day. Beyoncé was one of my biggest idols growing up," she told Vanity Fair in October.

"I find it incredibly rude and disrespectful to women in general [when] we get accused of something that's basically against the important part - the music."

Rumours of Ora and Jay Z have been doing the rounds for years, and in a 2014 interview she lashed out at an interviewer for questioning her about the alleged affair. "Don't you dare disrespect Beyonce like that ever again in your entire life," the British singer told Power 105 FM's The Breakfast Club host DJ Charlamagne. "You should know better than that… that's just straight up disrespect. You can't even go there."

Ora was signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation label in 2009, and reports at the time claimed that the British singer had exchanged sex for a record deal.