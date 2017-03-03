Model and singer Rita Ora looks sizzling hot in a new video for her bra collection for Italian fashion brand Tezenis.

The 26-year-old has uploaded two videos on her Instagram page that show her flaunting a sexy lacy bra. The video shows her emerging from red smoke as she unveils her new collaboration.

"So excited for you to discover my new @tezenisofficial collection," the singer and TV presenter explained. "I love working with this team they are so supportive and passionate. I could not choose a better team to work on this project with!"

Check out the videos below:

So excited for you to discover my new @tezenisofficial collection!!! i love working with this team they are so supportive and passionate. i could not choose a better team to work on this project with! Thank you all for your support and I'm so excited for you to see it, March 3rd. Love Rita x #ritaoraxtezenis #hellomiami A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:13am PST

@tezenisofficial Part 2!!! So excited for you all to see this launching tomorrow!!! Love you all. ❤❤❤ #ritaoraxtezenis #helloMIAMI A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:55am PST

Ora is the brand ambassador, and last year she said she identified with the free-spirited nature of Tezenis.

Ora is currently busy with her role as a host on America's Next Top Model. She took over hosting duties from Tyra Banks and in a December interview with Popsugar, the singer said models aspiring to be a part of the show should start their preparations immediately.

"Start now. If you're looking to come in next year, start now. As in, get your look together, get your ideas together, get your online presence somewhat happening in some sort of way. Have at least 100, 200, maybe 1,000 followers. Just show me your initiative. I want to see where your brain wants to go, that's really important to me. You don't have to be a success already!" said Ora.