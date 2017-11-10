Sony TV's controversial show Pehredaar Piya Ki, which was pulled off air in August after receiving severe backlash from viewers over its cringy content, has returned in a revamped avatar titled Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya.

The show has taken a 12-year leap and the makers have tweaked the storyline where Diya (Tejasswi Prakash) isn't married to Ratan (Rohit Suchanti) but is dedicated towards her job of safeguarding Ratan's life.

Ratan was seen in the first few episodes enjoying his carefree college life in London. But on paying a surprise visit to Rajasthan, he landed in trouble when he found himself surrounded by armed goons ready to kill him.

This time the makers have carefully scripted the storyline, and fortunately for them the show seems to be working. Tejasswi too has impressed viewers with her performance as Diya.

Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, which went on air this week, has been receiving positive reviews from viewers. The growing suspense about Ratan's attackers has kept the audience especially hooked to the show.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

R.I.T.U: If u r nt watching #RishtaLikhengeHumNaya u r missing something amazing, trust me loss is urs

SGian Nisha: Most fav scene of last night #RishtaLikhengeHumNaya episode .#Teju nailed it .No one can do a justice to #Diya's role than her .I was literally jumping when she hold CT's hand and angrily presses her bangles n breaking them.

Ragini Khanna: Diya is brave and beautiful #RishtaLikhengeHumNaya #TejasswiPrakash

Anamika‏: Diya makes a sudden entry keeping a pistol on ratan's friend head.

It was a trilling moment. it sends chills down my spine

#RishtaLikhengeHumNaya

#TejasswiPrakash @RohitSuchanti69 @ShashiSumeet @SonyTV @sumeethmittal

Nia K‏: and the plot. #RishtaLikhengeHumNaya is one of these shows. This just goes to show that people like strong female leads as well. That doesn't mean that #RishtaLikhengeHumNaya is perfect. It has its own imperfections,but they seem minute in front of an elegant plot and characters

Nia K‏: My exams finally ended and I had an opportunity to watch #RishtaLikhengeHumNaya. To be honest, I initially (before the show started) was not keen and was in fact looking forward to Teja's next show. I kept wondering why Teja took up this show and now, I understand.

Angelic Nee: What will we do from tomorrow.. waiting for Monday is such a torture.. #RishtaLikhengeHumNaya

ANKITA AGRAWAL‏: i am watching it on sony liv they killed it #RishtaLikhengeHumNaya

stargirl‏: Totally in luv with them #DiRa #RishtaLikhengeHumNaya