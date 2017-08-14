Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor wished Pakistan a Happy Independence Day on Twitter, which got mixed reaction from his followers.

Rishi took to Twitter and posted, "Wishing all my friends from Pakistan a Happy "Youm -e- Azaadi" ka din. Happy Independence Day! Let Peace, brotherhood and Love prevail!"

While the actor received hearty greetings from people in Pakistan for the tweet, many of his Indian fans did not appreciate the act. Some even tried to troll Rishi for wishing Pakistan Happy Independence Day a day early.

Although most of the reactions are positive, he faced some trolls too. Many have appreciated Rishi for his small gesture to bring love and peace for the people in the two countries. But some took offence for wishing Pakistan.

Rishi often stirs up controversies with his tweets. The 64-year-old actor is known for his blunt tweets, and he had often trolled Pakistan with his tweets in the past.

He had also received a lot of flak in the past for making abusive tweets and messages to people who disagree with his opinion. Some of the abusive tweets and messages from Rishi were directed to the female folk, which made the situation worse.

However, his latest act of wishing Pakistan a Happy Independence Day was well received mostly in the reply sections. Check some of the responses here:

Thanks @chintskap , lots of respect and love from pakistan :) — Faisal Najib (@faisalnajibch) August 13, 2017

Sir, it's 14th, not 13th Aug. You could have checked once. pic.twitter.com/NHlvNamqkB — Mr Santa ?? (@A_SantoBangali) August 13, 2017

Happy Independence day in advance to u and to ur nation!

Good gesture from u:) — نسرین (@Nas_k27) August 13, 2017

That's how easy it is to diminish the distances! Respect and Shukriya. — Arslan Hassan (@arslancb) August 13, 2017

Thank you chintoo uncle ! I called you uncle cause I felt apni si feeling in this message :) — Sarah (@sarskhan2) August 13, 2017

Phir aaj jaldi peg laga liya — vikas choudhary (@vikas_ch) August 13, 2017