Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is known for his outspoken nature and he never holds back his words when it comes to social networking site Twitter. Recently, Kapoor landed himself into trouble because of a Twitter post and an FIR has been lodged against him.

A case was filed against Kapoor on Saturday, August 26, for posting pornographic material on his Twitter account. SpotboyE shared a photocopy of the police complaint, in which Afroz Malik, the president of 'Jai Ho Foundation' NGO, has asked to file the FIR.

He said: "We would request you to immediately register an FIR against actor Rishi Kapoor under relevant sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and IT Act for posting indecent, nude and vulgar picture of a minor child on his Twitter account @chintskap."

This is not the first time Kapoor is being criticised for his Twitter posts. After the news became big, the actor removed the photo.

Although Kapoor shared it as a joke, it seems it offended quite a few people. A few days ago, Kapoor said in an interview: "What I write on my twitter account is for me, and not you. I write what comes directly from my heart. Don't take my tweets seriously."

The photo featured a boy below 10 years, who was naked and the photo showed his back side. Apparently, Afroz Malik thinks it's a pornographic image.

The FIR against Kapoor is filed by advocate Adil Khatri, who is the secretary of 'Jai Ho Foundation' NGO. "We have filed a complaint with Mumbai Police Commissioner, Mumbai Cyber Cell and Ministry of Woman and Child Development against actor Rishi Kapoor for posting nude and pornographic image of a child on his Twitter account @chintskap," he told SpotboyE.

"We don't know who the child in the picture is, but it is offensive as the child is naked and a headphone has been stuck into his private parts," he added.