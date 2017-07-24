With Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos bombing at the box office, Rishi Kapoor has lashed out at director Anurag Basu for the film's failure. Jagga Jasoos faced several delays in the past two years, partly because of the lead pair's breakup which affected the shoot and the constant re-shooting of certain portions.

In an interview with Mid-Day, the yesteryear actor revealed some shocking details of Anurag's working style. The senior Kapoor said that Anurag is an irresponsible director as he doesn't complete his film on time. In fact, the Kapoor said that the director was still mixing the film a day prior to the movie's theatrical release.

5 Bollywood actors who played characters that suffer from stammering

"They (filmmakers) don't show their films before release to take opinions, and treat it as though they're making a nuclear bomb. I didn't hate or love the film. I only felt it needed to be abridged by 20 minutes. But who is going to give that opinion to them? I totally agree with Ekta [Kapoor] when she threw him (Anurag) out from her film. He had problems with Rakesh Roshan while working on Kites (2010). He's such an irresponsible director that he doesn't complete the film. It was supposed to release three times in the past two years, but it kept getting delayed," Rishi told the daily.

Ranbir's father was particularly angry at Anurag as Ranbir, despite being the co-producer of Jagga Jasoos, couldn't see the final product until a day prior to the film's release.

The Kapoor and Sons actor added: "Ranbir is the producer too, and his neck is in the noose. Who the hell are you (Anurag) to do all this? It is ridiculous that a producer hadn't seen his product a day ahead of the film's release. You may be the biggest director in the world but nobody would like to work with you because you are irresponsible. There is somebody else's money involved in this. I trusted you, and this is what you give us?"

When asked about Jagga Jasoos not releasing in certain markets due to the delays, a miffed Rishi said that it didn't release in Singapore as movies need to be delivered to the country five days in advance and in this case, Anurag couldn't as he wasn't ready with the final product. In Gulf regions, Ranbir's film failed to release on Thursday as it was delivered only on the same day.