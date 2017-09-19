On September 16, the iconic RK Studios in Mumbai was caught in a massive fire which burnt down the memorabilia and costumes of all RK Films along with the sets of dance reality show Super Dancer 2. Rishi Kapoor, who was quite saddened by the massacre, lashed out on Twitter when he came across a cartoon that featured the unfortunate incident.

Rishi Kapoor, who is known for his wit and anger, got offended by the cartoon that made fun of the fire incident. The studio, established by Raj Kapoor in 1948, was taken over by son Randhir Kapoor after his death in 1988.

The cartoon showed Raj Kapoor's character lost in his own thoughts remembering his first directorial 1948's Aag. Expressing his anger over the cartoon published in one of the leading dailies, Rishi Kapoor wrote, "This is bad. We take objection to this kind of depraved sick humour."

This is bad. We take objection to this kind of depraved sick humour. https://t.co/oNNhrZe7Ng — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 18, 2017

Earlier, the veteran actor expressed his grief over the whole incident on Twitter and said, "Sad A major fire broke out at RK Studios We have lost the iconic Stage 1. Thankfully no casualties nor injuries. All your concerns appreciated. A Studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all RK Films,is tragic for all. Fire took it away."

Sad A major fire broke out at RK StudiosWe have lost the iconic Stage 1 Thankfully no casualties nor injuries. All your concerns appreciated — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 16, 2017

A Studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all RK Films,is tragic for all. Fire took it away — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 16, 2017

Many celebrities like Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Anupam Kher and others expressed their sorrow for the irreparable loss of the iconic film studio where some of the great films like Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Awaara, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Shri 420 and Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai were made.