The legendary actress Sridevi, who died at the age of 54 following an accidental drowning in Dubai on February 24, was cremated with state honors on February 28.

Thousands of her well-wishers had gathered outside Celebration Sports Club, Lokhandawala where Sridevi's body was kept in a glass case for the public to pay their last respects to the late actress.

The who's who of Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, the Bachchan family and Hema Malini were spotted at the prayer meet for the Bollywood's first female superstar.

While the entire country is still in shock and mourning her loss, Sridevi will remain alive in the hearts of millions of her admirers and will be remembered for her immense contribution to the Indian cinema.

Watch the inside video of prayer meet for Sridevi here:

After Sridevi was laid to rest, the Kapoor, the Ayyappan, and the Marwah families, in a statement, requested the media to respect the privacy of the family and allow them the space to grieve.

Read the full statement here: