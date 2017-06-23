Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand on Thursday (June 22) said the prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the Premier League side would be a and amp;#39;fairytale and amp;#39; for fans.The British media has reported the Portuguese striker could be on his way out of Real Madrid after being accused of defrauding the tax authorities of 14.7 million euros ($16.39 million) and Manchester United would be in the queue to sign him again.
Rio Ferdinand says Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United is the stuff of dreams
- June 23, 2017 15:51 IST
