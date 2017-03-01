The five-day Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, considered the biggest carnival in the world with two million people per day on the streets, ended on Tuesday, February 28. Like every year, Brazil erupted with extravagant colours, beats of explosive music and samba dancers parading on streets.
Rio Carnival is a five-day celebration that begins 40 days before Easter. This year, the biggest carnival began on February 24, and ended on Tuesday, a day before Ash Wednesday or the beginning of Lent. The carnival takes place usually in February, which is said to be the hottest month in the Southern Hemisphere.
Millions of revellers across Brazil take part in the celebrations. The carnival is celebrated in almost every corner of Brazil and one of the pre-Lenten celebrations includes Samba Parade. Over 5,000 people take part in the Samba Parade from around the country.
Check out the photos of Rio Carnival celebrations below:
