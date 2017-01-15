Ringling Bros. circus is packing up after nearly 150 years

  • January 15, 2017 19:17 IST
    By Reuters
Ringling Bros. circus is packing up after nearly 150 years Close
The Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey circus said on 14 January it will cease performances after 146 years in business, owing to what it said were declining tickets sales and high operating costs. Ticket sales had declined drastically, following a stop of its elephant show in 2016.
loading image
IBT TV
Donald Trump wins Time Person of the Year
Most popular