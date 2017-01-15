- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
Ringling Bros. circus is packing up after nearly 150 years
The Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey circus said on 14 January it will cease performances after 146 years in business, owing to what it said were declining tickets sales and high operating costs. Ticket sales had declined drastically, following a stop of its elephant show in 2016.
