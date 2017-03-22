Rihanna on Monday posted an Instagram Live video of her watching her first episode of Bates Motel, and she wasn't too comfortable watching herself getting down and dirty with her co-star Austin Nichols, who plays Sam Loomis.

"This is so weird, oh my God," she said while covering her face and looking away from the screen. "Ew, I can't bear the sound of that kiss, it's disgusting. It's weirding me out."

Rihanna was having a viewing party with friends and she and her pals began a drinking game as the episode continued.

who's watching??? A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

Shortly after the episode aired, Bates Motel executive producers Kerry Ehrin and Carlton Cuse spoke about Rihanna's two-episode arc and said the singer was clearly a fan of Psycho, the series' source material.

"We talked to her before she signed on about how we were going to make the character different than Janet Leigh's [portrayal]. And she embraced that. And that's part of the reason she signed on," Cuse told TVLine. Ehrin added: "She was clearly a fan of the film, though. I'm sure she had watched it before we even spoke to her."

The executive producers praised Rihanna for her dedication and said she was committed to doing a good job.