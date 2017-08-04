Drake has always been fond of Nicki Minaj and he has on more than one occasion said he was in love with her.

Minaj has never reciprocated his feelings and has always treated him like a sibling. But according to a new report, the duo was seen canoodling and they might have decided to take their relationship to the next level.

So, are Minaj and Drake finally dating? They've always liked each other, but a HollywoodLife source revealed that their flirting has nothing to do with romance.

"Nicki & Drake have liked each other more than just friends in the past but most of their flirting nowadays is done because they know that people will talk about it and it puts them in the news," the insider revealed.

"It is mostly business-related flirting. Because shortly after they flirt with each other, it's not a coincidence that a song or an album or something will be released soon thereafter. They consciously use each other for their own advantage. All the way to the bank!"

It is not immediately known if Minaj and Drake are working on a project together. But she's definitely been keeping busy these days. Just a few days back Minaj shared that she and Quavo have wrapped up the music video for their collaboration.

"We started shooting yesterday and finished shooting this morning," she wrote two days back. "But it was absolutely ALL WORTH IT! He's a class act."

Meanwhile, another HollywoodLife source revealed that Drake's ex Rihanna wouldn't be surprised if Dizzy ended up with the Anaconda singer, as he has always had a soft spot for the Queens rapper.

"Seeing him with Nicki hurts, but she always felt like he was obsessed with her. Their connection comes as no surprise to Rihanna," the second source added.