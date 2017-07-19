Rihanna is enjoying her stardom. After the controversial report from a sports writer describing the Barbadian singer as an obese person, another person has reportedly come up with criticisms against her. The person apparently believes the 29-year-old could have looked much prettier if she had a lighter skin tone.

The critic did not just edit the photos of the diamond hit maker to make her fairer, but also expressed his opinion in the tagline, which read: "Rihanna would look so much more beautiful if she was white."

Also read Is Rihanna pregnant with Drake's baby?

"Rihanna blocked me how did she even see it?" the person in question wrote. The comment did not go unnoticed, as many of her fans started raising their voice supporting the singer. While an admirer of the Work singer called the critic "Racist", another person said, "That is the most disgusting edit I've ever seen."

The former girlfriend of Chris Brown turned heads in her princess look during the premiere of new movie Valerian And The City Of Thousand Planets, on Monday, July 17. She shared her red carpet looks on Instagram and it garnered over six million likes.

when u show up uninvited. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 18, 2017 at 12:19am PDT

spam A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 18, 2017 at 12:17am PDT