Rihanna made sure all eyes were on her at Coachella 2017 by rocking a sheer diamond-encrusted bodysuit that she paired with denim hot-pants.

Also read: Justin Bieber is off the hook in headbutting case; sadly this is not his first fight with a fan

The bodysuit is straight off of Alessandro Michele's Gucci Fall 2017 collection, but the Gucci tank top and the denim shorts she wore on top of the bodysuit is something that the pop star and her stylist Jaheel Weaver came up with.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday to share a few images of her look, which has garnered a lot of attention. "I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit," she captioned one photograph.

Rihanna completed the look with a pair of bedazzled sunglasses and Fenty x Puma platform sneaker boots.

" I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit " A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

phresh out. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Before heading to Coachella, Rihanna and her pals were spotted on a mini break in Mexico.

She recently received rave reviews for her recent portrayal of Marion Crane in horror series Bates Motel, and if rumours swirling around are true, then she is set to star in a movie sequel to The Matrix.

"Rihanna is a global star who's sold millions around the world. Movie producers know she has a lot of untapped potential as far as films are concerned and are eager to have her on board," a source told the Daily Star.

"Rihanna's team are elated and are open to discussions as they see major potential in her being tied to a movie like the Matrix. It'd be a win-win for all," the source added.