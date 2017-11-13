Rihanna seems to have taken some time out of her busy schedule to grab a quick bite from Giorgio Baldi, a popular Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.

The songstress was caught on camera walking towards the eatery in a plunging multi-coloured top and a black denim skirt. She accompanied the sizzling ensemble with a pair of nude heels and a brown leather Gucci clutch.

RiRi looked like a walking advertisement of her new cosmetic line Fenty Beauty while she confidently commanded the pavement, showing off her toned legs in mini-skirt.

However, the Umbrella singer nearly flashed her assets and gave her fans an eyeful in a white and red blouse with a wrapped design on its neck and shoulder, reported Mail Online.

Rihanna has been promoting her makeup line on social media by updating her pages with several photos and tutorial videos of it.

#STUNNA Lip Paint.... by @fentybeauty coming to @sephora and @harveynichols on Nov. 23. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 10, 2017 at 10:07am PST

subtle. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 11, 2017 at 3:02am PST

#stunna ? don't laugh at my tutorial skillz ??‍♀️ @fentybeauty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Meanwhile, RiRi is rumoured to be dating Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel and people close to her claimed that the couple is planning to move in together.

"Rihanna is making plans to get married to Hassan. She has fallen hard for him and believes he's 'the one.' She also has wanted a baby for so long and thinks Hassan will make a wonderful father," the source said.

But before taking the next step in her relationship, the songstress apparently wants to enjoy some hot and heavy romance with her beau.

"Due to their hectic schedules, Rihanna and Hassan struggle to see each other. Always waiting for him makes Rihanna's heart ache and she desires more stability with Hassan. Rihanna has a huge crush on Hassan and wants to be in a more regular, stable, healthy relationship," an insider said.