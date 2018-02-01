The fans of Rihanna and Hassan Jameel could be desperate to know about their future plans, as the rumoured couple has sparked engagement and pregnancy rumours in the recent past.

But RiRi seems to have no plans to tie the knot with her billionaire boyfriend. An industry insider has claimed that the Wild Thoughts singer is currently focusing on her career and she will not start a family with the Saudi businessman in the near future.

"At this point Rihanna feels like all she can do is laugh off all the pregnancy rumours, in addition to just ignoring them now. She's not pregnant, and she's not even trying to get pregnant either at this point," the source told Hollywood Life.

The insider has then said that the Barbadian singer "loves children" and "she is a natural mom". "But she is "simply not ready to start a family" with him in the near future.

"Would she like children in the future? Yes, but definitely in the future... she thinks Hassan will make an amazing father — he's really kind and patient, and a very loving person — but right now she's focused on her career first and foremost. Plus, Rihanna hasn't even met his family yet," the source added.

Even Jameel seems to be not ready to take his relationship with the Diamond hitmaker to the next level. He is reportedly worried about the "unpredictable" nature of RiRi's ex-boyfriend Chris Brown.

"He is uncomfortable with her ex Chris lurking in her past. Hassan doesn't trust Chris and he feels like he is unpredictable when it comes to Rihanna. Hassan tries not to worry about Chris, but knowing he may still love Rihanna makes him feel a bit tense. He feels like Chris is capable of trying anything to win her back and that has him feeling uneasy," a source close to Jameel said.

Meanwhile, an insider close to Breezy said that he is "kind of heartbroken" after hearing his ex-girlfriend's pregnancy rumours. According to the source, he is still hoping for a reunion with the Work singer.

"Chris [Brown] is angry, hurt and kind of heartbroken after hearing Rihanna was looking pregnant at the Grammys. They were each other's first real love and he still misses her. Chris always had high hopes for their future together and even though there are only rumors that she could be pregnant with some other guy's baby, he is still pretty upset and sad to hear about it. He feels like that should be his baby. He always hoped it would be him having a family with Rihanna and he regrets how things ended between them," the insider said.

However, Brown is not the only one looking forward to a reunion with RiRi. Her former lover Drake is also apparently planning to rekindle the romance with her.

"He was also disappointed to hear that things between Rihanna and Hassan are still stable and that he was in NYC with her. Drake still finds Rihanna really sexy, thinks they have great chemistry together and feels like they will get together again one day, hopefully soon," an insider said.

"Drake thought Rihanna looked incredibly sexy at the Grammys. He did not think she looked pregnant at all, just healthy, happy and really sexy. Watching her dance and shaking her body all over the stage really turned him on, he was totally into it. Drake was shocked and surprised over the subsequent pregnancy rumors that followed her big appearance," the source added.