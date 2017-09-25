Rihanna certainly knows how to stand out in the crowd. And, she does it again. The Umbrella songstress recently flaunted her ample assets during the launch of her new Fenty make-up range in Madrid's Sephora store on Saturday.

Teasing onlookers a hint of her world-famous curves, Bad Gal Riri turned all the heads donning a pretty cold-shouldered dress from the Spring 2018 collection of Ukranian designer Marianna Senchina.

The Barbadian singer paired the pink-coloured poet sleeved top with a white-coloured skirt. Her below-the-breastbone tattoo was also visible.

While flaunting her world-famous curvaceous figure, she completed her smouldering look with a shade of pink lipstick.

The singer took to Instagram to share some of the behind the scene pictures from the event which racked up more than one million likes in less than 24 hours.

Not only makeup products, one of Rihanna fans noticed that Fenty Beauty included "non-medicated skin care preparations, namely, creams, lotions, gels, toners," and more.

The complete list also covers "cleaners and peels, hand lotions, nail care preparations, artificial nails, nail polish, nail polish removers, nail treatment creams, temporary tattoos for use as cosmetics, shower gels, bath gel, [and] perfume."

@fentybeauty #GALAXY holiday collection!! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 24, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

thank you @sephora_spain for a very fun night... It was an honor to share my first @fentybeauty tour with you! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 23, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

please don't touch my Raf...@calvinklein A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 22, 2017 at 11:48am PDT