Rihanna is yet to make an official announcement about her relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. There is a buzz that she wants to keep it under wraps as he is a very private person.

But there is nothing to be worried about mainly because people close to the young business man claimed that he respects every decision of RiRi. According to industry insiders, he is in love with her free-spirited and independent life style.

"He would never dream of telling Rihanna what to do, or how to dress. He loves her free spirit and how independent she is. Hassan allows Rihanna all the freedom she desires, but also provides her with the stability of being in a relationship, it really is the best of both worlds, and Rihanna's loving it," a source told Hollywood Life.

Another insider claimed that the Diamond hit maker is really cool about keeping things out of the spotlight and she knows Jameel is very different from other guys she dated.

"After the nightmare she went through with Chris she really doesn't want to have another splashy public romance—and she loves the fact that Hassan doesn't want to be in the spotlight, or be famous, theres no competition between them, he allows her to be the star and to shine," the source added.

The insider even claimed that the Saudi billionaire uses his fortune to maintain his privacy. "He doesn't want to bring any shame to his family name by having his every move splashed all over the tabloids, and being the subject of any public dramas," the source continued.

"Hassan's fortune provides him the luxury of living a rock star life — dating beautiful women, jetting around the world, limos, staying in the very best hotels. But it also allows him to pay for a huge security detail, which he uses to maintain his privacy," the insider added.