Bringing her hit song Shine Bright like a Diamond to life, Rihanna dazzled like the precious stone when she participated in the annual Kadooment parade and the Crop Over festival. Returning to her home country Barbados, the diva made a stunning and colourful entry at the annual parade.

The Wild Thoughts singer made sure all eyes were on her when she decided to wrap herself in a sheet of embellishments. Wearing a barely there bejewelled bikini, Rihanna showed off ample skin. Unlike her Coachella dress where she was wrapped in white stones, the diva decided to jazz things up.

Sporting a number of bright elements on her body, Rihanna brought more life to the lively parade. While her aqua hair stood and grabbed eyeballs, her barely there bikini attracted more attention. The stone-studded bikini put Rihanna's raunchy figure on display. The embellishments constituted rainbow colours, which complimented her bright hairdo perfectly.

She put up a leggy display when she sported a stone studded transparent stockings under the hardly there bikini bottom. Rihanna chose to draw more attention to her bosom by placing a huge encrusted necklace between her curvy assets.

To complete the look for the theme, Rihanna sported bright enormous pink, green, and blue feather wings. This outfit is no doubt one of Rihanna's best and raunchiest Kadooment parade and the Crop Over outfits she has sported.

The singer was actively posting sexy pictures from the event on her Instagram account. She looked so hot that not only did fans praise her, Chris Brown too couldn't stop looking at the gorgeous 29-year-old.

Despite breaking up with her eight years ago, the singer still has the hots for Rihanna. And he has not shied away from showing his concern and love for her. So when she posted the picture, instead of using words, the 28-year-old used googly eyes to show he still checks her out.

Rihanna is rumoured to be dating Hassan Jameel now.