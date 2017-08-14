Rihanna seems to be blindly in love with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel and she might make an official announcement about their relationship in the near future.

People close to RiRi claimed that she does not care about her rumoured boyfriend's first marriage. According to an industry insider, the Barbadian singer already knows about his past relationships and she feels that it's not a big deal.

"Hassan was already divorced by the time he started dating Rihanna, and she was fully aware that he had been married before. Rihanna's bemused that everyone is making a big deal out if, like it's supposed to be some big scandal, when clearly it's not," a source told Hollywood Life.

Also read Is Rihanna secretly teaming up with Karrueche Tran against Chris Brown?

The insider also claimed that the Diamond hit maker spends quality time with the business tycoon. "She's still seeing Hassan, but they both have such insanely busy schedules so they're not able to spend as much time together as they would like. When they're apart though, they talk and FaceTime most days. It's a really chill relationship, and neither of them want anymore right now," the source added.

But if anyone is looking forward to their engagement or marriage, the couple have no plans to take their romance to the next level. "They're definitely not talking marriage and babies. They're both just enjoying spending time together when they can and seeing what develops, but right now it's not super serious between them," the source said.

Meanwhile, another insider claimed that the Work singer is taking her relationship with the billionaire very casually. According to the source, she has no plans to be serious about her romance with him.

"Jameel is way more interested in her than Rihanna is in him. He is not really her type at all and she is still looking for the bad boy gangsta who will treat her like a queen. But, she thinks he's hot and loves the glamour attached to his name, so she's having fun and he's really sweet to her," the insider said.