Rihanna is in a relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel since June 2017. They are still going strong. The couple is also reportedly planning to tie the knot soon.

But it does not mean that Chris Brown has no place in RiRi's heart anymore. People close to the Barbadian singer have said she always "had a special place" for Breezy in her heart.

"She feels like her story with Chris is not done yet and the pair still have some unfinished business," an industry insider told Hollywood Life.

The source has also said that the Diamond hitmaker thinks that she and her ex-boyfriend have "matured and grown" since the time they were in a relationship.

"She feels that while Chris may have done some horrible things in their relationship there are still things she is not proud of that she never apologized for too. Rihanna would love to clear the air with Chris," the insider said.

The source then said that RiRi is still "in contact" with Breezy and she is "thinking about" meeting him for dinner. Does this mean that she is planning to rekindle romance with him? Well, no.

The insider has said that "she is not considering ever dating Chris right now". If they get a chance to start over, she just wants to work with him in the studio again.

According to the source, she has already made a list of goals for the upcoming years and making peace with Brown is just one of the things on the list.

"At the top of her list is getting married and starting a family. Making new music, touring, spending more time with her fans and being more creative in all avenues of her life is also on her list of things to do now that she is a successful adult," the source said.