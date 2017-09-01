Rihanna and Drake have sparked romance rumours again with their social media updates and outing. The fans are really looking forward to the reunion.

After Drizzy updated his Instagram page with a photo of him wearing a pair of "Rihannaxstance" socks, the former couple were caught on camera partying. There is already a buzz in the entertainment industry about their reunion and people close to RiRi claimed she is excited about rekindling the romance with the Canadian rapper.

"Rihanna has unfinished business with Drake and is hoping for another romantic run-in with him. Rihanna feels like she left things up in the air with Drake and she can't get over their explosive chemistry. Even though they have both pretty much moved on from whatever they had together, Rihanna still gets excited when she thinks about Drake," a source told Hollywood Life.

However, the chances of a reunion between the Barbadian singer and the Canadian rapper are slim. The industry insider claimed that the Diamond hit maker is just taking time to get over her former lover.

"Rihanna really likes Hassan, but she can't get Drake completely out of her system. It took her years to move on from Chris [Brown] and now she sees the same thing happening with Drake. Rih always replies when Drake texts and she thinks they are far from over," the source said.

Meanwhile, another insider claimed the Work singer still has feelings for Drake and she feels guilty about their break up. "She has a lot of love for Drake and is disappointed their relationship did not evolve into something deeper or more long-term," the source added.