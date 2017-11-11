Rihanna has reportedly started making wedding plans with her rumoured boyfriend and Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel.

People close to the Barbadian singer claimed that she is really excited about her relationship with the young businessman. According to an industry insider, she is all set to build a future with him.

"It's an exciting and fresh phase for her – she couldn't be more excited. Rihanna is only looking forward to at this stage in her life. She's done with negativity and just wishes the likes of Chris and Drake would move on, too," the source told Look magazine.

The insider also claimed that RiRi is yet to renew the lease for her New York apartment just because she wants to move in with her lover.

"The apartment shun is symbolic and deliberate. It held way too many memories of her single life, not just times she'd shared there with her ex-boyfriends, but where she was at mentally, in her life. She always saw New York as a place to let loose and date, even if she was working there and holding business meetings," the source added.

Meanwhile, another insider claimed that the Diamond hit maker is desperate to have a baby with the Saudi billionaire. It is because she finds her relationship with him very romantic and relaxing.

"Rihanna is making plans to get married to Hassan. She has fallen hard for him and believes he's 'the one.' She also has wanted a baby for so long and thinks Hassan will make a wonderful father," the source said.

The insider also claimed RiRi is head over heels for Jameel, as she is taking time out of her busy schedule just to spend time with him.

"Rihanna can't stop talking about her dreamy billionaire boyfriend. She's been staying in London just so she can spend more time with Hassan," the source added.

The Barbadian singer and her rumoured boyfriend are apparently planning to exchange the wedding vows at a gorgeous location. "They obviously aren't concerned about money. They can't wait to get married. They're really perfect for each other," a source said.