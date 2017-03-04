Rihanna has channelled punk glamour in her latest photoshoot for Paper, and the magazine has uploaded a few of her photographs on its official Instagram page.

One picture shows the 29-year-old pop star rocking spiked green hair. She is seen gazing into the camera wearing a yellow mesh top that she teamed with matching skirt and knee-high boots.

Another photograph of the actress shows her braless, wearing a tweed jacket and skirt. She ditched the spikes for long violet locks.

Check out a few other pictures from the photoshoot below:

Just a few days ago, Rihanna was named Humanitarian of the Year by Harvard University. The pop star has been honoured for various charitable works, including her role in establishing an oncology centre in Barbados.

There was some backlash when Rihanna was announced as the winner of the award, as past winners included international activists and political figures such as Malala Yousafzai and Ban Ki-moon. But the Umbrella singer's down-to-earth speech seems to have won over her haters as well.

Accepting the award, Rihanna said: "When I was five or six years old, I remember watching TV and I would see these commercials and I was watching other children suffer in other parts of the world and you know the commercials were [like], 'you can give 25 cents, save a child's life,' you know?" she recalled

"And I would think to myself like, I wonder how many 25 cents I could save up to save all the kids in Africa. And I would say to myself you know, 'when I grow up, when I can get rich, I'mma save kids all over the world'. I just didn't know I would be in the position to do that by the time I was a teenager," she added.