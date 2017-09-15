Rihanna teaches the world how to leave a statement. And she does like no other. The songstress who recently released her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, attended her third annual Annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball on Thursday and drew all the attention.

One of the hottest charity events of the summer, the ball hosts impressive guest lists. However, Wild Thoughts singer stole the show hands down when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous Ralph & Russo Couture dress.

Instead of the traditional ball gown, Rihanna chose to turn towards the statement piece with a quirky twist. Her dress featured a beautiful high-low velvety train running that made the dress stand out. The outfit's design helped the diva put up a leggy display at the event.

She wore a blazer bodice with long sleeves. Her silk bustier enhanced not only her figure but also showed off her assets.

Rihanna shined bright like a diamond as she chose to adorn Chopard diamonds (as reported by Daily Mail). The rocks around her neckline enhanced her features and matched flawlessly with the gown. She also sported diamond studded bracelet and a couple of rings.

Walking down the ball carpet on a pair of strappy heels, Rihanna oozed of sex appeal. She let her lovely lock fall off her shoulder keeping her hairstyle rather simple.

#Rihanna wearing #RalphandRusso ?? or ??? #DiamondBall ? A post shared by Loving Haute Couture? (@lovinghautecouture) on Sep 14, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

The Barbadian singer founded the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012. The foundation was named in honour of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. The singer was accompanied by her parents at the event.

This year's charity event was hosted by Dave Chappelle. The event's guest list included Kendrick Lamar, Calvin Harris, Cardi B, Emily Ratajkowski, Jay Z and Beyonce. The black-tie benefit will raise money to improve health, education, arts and culture around the world.

Cinderella moments with @iamcardib! #christiansiriano #diamondball #rihanna #cardib A post shared by Christian Siriano (@csiriano) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT