The word 'Utopia' plays off two Greek words: 'eu-topos', meaning, the good place, and 'u-topos' meaning, the place that cannot be.

In a recent Elle magazine interview, Pop diva Rihanna was asked by renowned magician David Copperfield where she would want to go if she could disappear and reappear anywhere in the world. And her answer fits the two-way description of Utopia perfectly.

Here's the transcript of the conversation:

David Copperfield, Magician: I'm not kidding, this is a real offer: I can make you disappear and reappear anywhere in the world. Where do you want to go, and why?

Rihanna: Ten minutes before I lost my virginity...and I'm holding you to that offer. LOL.

She is still a virgin at her 'happy place' and yet the place is ever elusive simultaneously.

The pop singer left very little to the imagination for the cover shoot of the ELLE Magazine. This is the sixth time the Work crooner is posing for the cover of ELLE.

During the interview, the Umbrella hit-maker has been interviewed by few of her famous friends including Eminem, Pharrell Williams, Charli XCX. Tyra Banks, and April Bloomfield.

When asked about what gave her the courage to wear her iconic CFDA Awards sheer Adam Selman dress in 2014, RiRi told Laverne Cox, "Dear Laverne, I took advantage of my t***ies before they go south. I saw my window, and I took it."

Speaking about the 'craziest thing' she ever tried to enhance her appeal, the Kiss It Better singer said, "A corset! I'd do it again, though. I'd wear it every day if I could make it out alive!"