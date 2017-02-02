Home-grown car-maker Tata Motors registered a 21 per cent growth in January 2017, compared to the same month last year due to continued strong demand for the Tiago hatchback.

The Mumbai-based auto-maker sold 12,907 units of passenger vehicles in India last month. Though the model-wise sale numbers are not out yet, it is evident that Tiago, which clocks an average monthly sale of over 4,500 units, is the key product behind the spike in sale. The company has also received a positive response to its newly launched SUV Hexa.

The total sale (including exports) of Tata Motors' passenger and commercial vehiclesin January 2017 was 46,349 vehicles, a decline of one per cent from 47,035 vehicles sold in January 2016.

The first car from Tata Motors bearing Impact design language has been pushing the company's sale right from the launch in April 2016. In December 2016, Tata Motors' domestic PV sale recorded 10,827 units with a growth of 35 per cent over that of December 2015. In November 2016, Tiago helped Tata Motors post 22 per cent increase in the passenger-vehicle segment.

In October 2016, Tiago's sale crossed 6,000 units for the first time. The last time a Tata vehicle found more than 6,000 units sale in a month was in January 2013 with Indica and Vista clocking 7,321 units.

Tata Motors is yet to deliver Tiago as per the demand and the current waiting period for the car is up to three months. Priced from Rs 3.20 lakh to Rs 4.88 lakh for petrol variants and from Rs 3.94 lakh to Rs 5.67 lakh for diesel variants (ex-showroom Delhi)Tiago is sold in 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol and 1.05-litre three-cylinder Revotorq diesel.

The petrol mill churns out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the diesel engine produces 69bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 140Nm of torque at 1,800-3,000rpm. Both the engines come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.