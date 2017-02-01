Toyota Kirloskar Motor registered a 21 percent growth in domestic sales in the first month of 2017. TKM sold a total of 10,336 units in the domestic market and exported 916 units of the Etios series in January 2017 as opposed to the sales of 8,511 units in the domestic market and export of 745 units of Etios series in January 2016.

The overall sales of the company in January recorded 22 percent growth when compared to the sale in January 2016. The increase in sales has been attributed to the overwhelming response the new Fortuner and Innova Crysta. Riding on its new offerings in India, the company recorded its highest sales in the last five years in December, with 12,747 units sold in the domestic market.

"We recorded a 21 percent growth in sales in January 2017 when compared to the sales in January last year. Three months into demonetisation and we can slowly see that the market is reviving with increased footfalls and customer enquiries. In fact, even with demonetisation in effect, we have still managed to record a 17 percent growth in sales in the last three months when compared to the same period last year," N Raja, Director and Sr. Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said.

Fortuner, which is in its new iteration in the market, has raked in over 10,000 bookings since its launch in November. The SUV currently has a waiting period of up to three months, while Innova Crysta, which entered the market in May last year, continues to command a waiting period of over a month in India.