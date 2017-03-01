Home-grown car-maker Tata Motors registered a 12 per cent growth in domestic passenger vehicle sales in February 2017, compared to the same month last year due to the rising demand for the Tiago hatchback and newly-launched Hexa.

The Mumbai-based auto-maker sold 12,272 units of its passenger vehicles last month. Though the model-wise sale numbers are not out yet, it is evident that Tiago and the Hexa are primarily responsible the spike in sale.

Domestic sales of Tata commercial and passenger vehicles for February 2017 stood at 42,679 units, 3 percent hike over 41,532 units in February 2016. Cumulative sales (including exports) of the company for the fiscal stood at 485,415 units, up 6 percent over 458,648 vehicles sold last year.

The first car from Tata Motors bearing the Impact design language has been pushing the company's sale right from the launch in April 2016. In January 2017, Tiago helped Tata Motors to post a 21 percent growth over January 2016. In December 2016, Tata Motors' domestic PV sale recorded 10,827 units with a growth of 35 per cent over that of December 2015.

Tiago has average monthly sales of over 4,000 units and it is the top selling model of Tata Motors. Launched on January 18, the second vehicle with new Impact design language of Tata Motors, Hexa got a positive start with 1,498 takers in the launch month.

Priced from Rs 3.20 lakh to Rs 4.88 lakh for petrol variants and from Rs 3.94 lakh to Rs 5.67 lakh for diesel variants (ex-showroom Delhi) Tiago is sold in 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol and 1.05-litre three-cylinder Revotorq diesel. On the other hand, the Hexa has been priced very competitively between Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The Hexa draws power from a 2.2-litre Varicor engine.