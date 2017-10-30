Ride out causes mayhem on Halloween weekend in London Close
Ride out causes mayhem on Halloween weekend in London

 A large group of people on motorcycles terrorised the roads of East London and Essex on Oct. 29.The and amp;#39;ride out and amp;#39; drove on the wrong side of the road, smashed a police car windscreen and let off fire extinguishers at members of the public.Officers made four arrests including disqualified driving and possession of drug. Officers also recovered three motorcycles