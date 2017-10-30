A large group of people on motorcycles terrorised the roads of East London and Essex on Oct. 29.The and amp;#39;ride out and amp;#39; drove on the wrong side of the road, smashed a police car windscreen and let off fire extinguishers at members of the public.Officers made four arrests including disqualified driving and possession of drug. Officers also recovered three motorcycles
Ride out causes mayhem on Halloween weekend in London
A large group of people on motorcycles terrorised the roads of East London and Essex on Oct. 29.The and amp;#39;ride out and amp;#39; drove on the wrong side of the road, smashed a police car windscreen and let off fire extinguishers at members of the public.Officers made four arrests including disqualified driving and possession of drug. Officers also recovered three motorcycles
- October 30, 2017 16:39 IST
-