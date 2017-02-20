Ricoh Interactive Whiteboards - Collaborate, anywhere at the speed of ideas

  • February 20, 2017 18:03 IST
    By Ricoh
Ricoh Interactive Whiteboards - Collaborate, anywhere at the speed of ideas Close
Smooth writing, high-resolution display and easy remote image sharing combine in Ricoh’s range of interactive whiteboards which the company claims brings collaboration to meetings and boardrooms. Ideal for developing, recording, and sharing ideas visually across multiple locations, the whiteboards are said to boost productivity and facilitate flexible working.
