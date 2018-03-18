There has not been any official update about the fourth season of Adult Swim's popular anime show Rick and Morty lately. While fans have been wondering about season 4, creator Dan Harmon took to Twitter to reveal the reason behind it.

On Friday, Harmon said, "I hear ya, tough spot. On one hand, it can be challenging, especially with crippling lazy alcoholism, to write a show that hasn't been ordered by a network. On the other hand, the thought that fans like you pay the price...I mean...I'm gonna grab a drink."

The explanation came in response to DJ Wise Pariah, who tweeted at the Rick and Morty co-creator asking, "Quit wasting time and go finish the next R&M season, you lazy alcoholic. Run the Jewels can get the animators to make a music video, but we're waiting on them for the next season?"

The last update of Rick and Morty Season 4 came months ago when Ryan Ridley, a writer on Rick and Morty, told the Detroit Cast that the show would not return before 2019.

Ridley, the writer of Season 3's popular The Ricklantis Mixup episode, revealed that the script for the third season was finished in November 2016 and the show returned to the small screen in July 2017, after nearly eight months.

Speaking of Rick and Morty, Ridley said on The Detroit Cast:

"As far as I know no one's working on the show and I'm certainly not, so I don't know what's going on. I haven't heard anything. And yeah, they really take their time. I never understood why everybody — all parties, Dan [Harmon], Justin [Roiland], and Adult Swim — didn't get their sh*t together and make the show fast. I just don't get it. It doesn't make any sense to me. I'm sure they all have their reasons. [...] "I highly doubt there won't be [a season four], I'm just shocked that it's taking — we got done writing season 3 in November of [2016] and here we are 11 months later. And then I know how long the show takes to write, let alone animate, so it's just like, I'd be surprised if there was a fourth season on the air any sooner than 2019 — in late 2019."

This is nothing new for Adult Swim. The network is being known to work in the show creators' favor always.

Every Rick and Morty fan must know that there was an almost two-year gap between the show's second and third season.