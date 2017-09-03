There will not be a new episode of Rick and Morty this week. The season 3 episode 7 of Adult Swim's sci-fi anime series, which is titled as The Ricklantis Mixup, will be aired next Sunday, 10 September.

Season 3 of Rick and Morty won much acclaim worldwide. The seventh episode, which was supposed to be aired on 3 September Sunday, is postponed to next week.

Adult Swim has released the trailer for the upcoming episode. In the trailer of Rick and Morty Season 3 episode 7, we get to see Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith voyaging to the lost city of Atlantis.

Watch the trailer below.

I could make some crazy shit up, but we're just not airing Labor Day weekend.https://t.co/nz3bv9nfTH — Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) August 28, 2017

In the first scene of the trailer, Rick prepares his harpoon as he asks his grandson, "Alright Morty. Are you ready for the adventure to the lost city of Atlantis?" and Morty replies that he is always ready.

The next scene shows Rick jumping with excitement as they make it back through the portal after their dangerous mission from Atlantis.

To know more about their Atlantis adventure, you have to wait till the next weekend.

Rick and Morty season 3 episode 7 airs on 10 September on Adult Swim online (through its website) at 11.30 pm ET. It will be later available on Netflix as well.