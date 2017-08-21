Popular belief dictates animated shows are meant for kids. However, that's not the case always. In fact, animated shows for adults are not a new thing. And with the advent of streaming services like Netflix and Amazon, adult animations now have more penetration.

We bring you top 7 animated shows that changed the face of the genre:

Rick and Morty

Currently, one of the most popular animated shows for adults is Rick and Morty. It started airing in 2013 and the show revolves around a boy and his grandfather and their adventures through multiple dimensions and universes. The gags include everything from government criticism to sharp critiques of religion.

Archer

The full name of the titular character is Sterling Malory Archer-- a James Bond kind of hero who works for a for the fictional spy agency International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS). Though it originally aired on FX, you can now watch it as an episodic show and is currently popular in the UK after being hosted on Netflix.

Bojack Horseman

Bojack Horseman was actually a star in the 90's as it was a part of a family sitcom called Horsin' Around. Though the first few episodes were highly criticised by reviewers, the show grew on audience eventually.

The Boondocks

The Boondocks came out in 2005 and is about two brothers- Huey and Riley who moved to the suburbs with their crabby old grandfather. While Huey is a 10-year old political activist, Riley is a 8-year-old kid who is an enthusiastic follower of Urban Gangster Rap/Hip Hop.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force

Aqua Teen Hunger Force is a satirical animated series that takes place in the suburbs of New York. It is about three anthropomorphic fast food items and their adventures. It includes Master Shake which is a milkshake, Frylock-- the fries and Meatwad-- a meatball. Frylock and Meatwad lived together as roommates and frequently interacted with their human neighbour known as Carl Brutananadilewski.

Adventure Time

The one-liners and puns of Adventure Time are what make it a hit among the adults. It is about Jake and his weird friends, their adventures as they travel to distant lands, along with some comedic fights. It is a gem of a show.

Robot Chicken

Robot Chicken is created by Matthew Senreich and Seth Green. The pop-culture parodies and the use of stop-motion animation of action figures and dolls like Barbie, Santa Claus etc make it a must-watch. Each episode is stand-alone and a barrel of laughs.