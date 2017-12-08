Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly is all set to woo the Tamil audience with his latest movie Richie. The actor, who enjoys a good fan following among film buffs of urban Tamil Nadu, made his Kollywood debut in Neram.

Neram was a bilingual flick made in Tamil and Malayalam. But Richie is made only in Tamil and will not have a Malayalam version as of now, even though it is releasing in Nivin's home state simultaneously.

The movie directed by Gautham Ramachandran has Shraddha Srinath in the female lead. Natarajan Subramaniam, Prakash Raj, Raj Bharath and Tulasi are among the cast. B Ajaneesh Loknath has composed music for the flick and Pandi Kumar wielded the camera. Athul Vijay's editing is also another highlight of the film.

Richie is the Tamil remake of Kannada movie Ulidavaru Kandanthe, which had Rakshit Shetty and Kishore in the leads. The film narrates incidents from the perspective of five people that lead to a mysterious death.

Nivin Pauly plays the title role of a thug. The story is centred around the murder that takes place during a local fair. Shraddha Srinath will be seen as a journalist who tries to put the peices together from different people to get a clear picture about the incident.

Reviews:

The songs like Thaayai Thedi and Sollathan Ninaikirane songs have already struck a chord with the music lovers. Also, the trailer has generated a lot of positive buzz. Can the film live up to the viewers' expectations?