Richard Ratcliffe asks Boris Johnson to bring his wife home for Christmas

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe spoke to Newsweek about his wifes upcoming court date. Nazanin was arressted in Iran in April 2016 accused of plotting against the regime. Her husband has said these allegations are false and has been campaigning for her release. Aswell as Ratcliffe and amp;#39;s wife his young daughter has not been able to return to the U.K. the three year old now lives with her grandparents and no longer understands English.