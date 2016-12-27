Richard Hammond's comment describing ice cream as "gay people's" food has created an outrage. Hammond made the claim in episode 6 of the Grand Tour that is hosted by the former Top Gear trio.

In the recent instalment of the show, titled Happy Finnish Christmas, the 47-year-old presenter made the comment in response to a comment made by Clarkson. He pointed out that one "couldn't enjoy a chocolate Magnum ice cream" in the interior of a Rolls Royce as it has white leather seats.

"It's alright, I don't eat ice cream. It's something to do with being straight," he said. Clarkson and Hammond seemed to be a little bewildered by his comment while the audience responded well by cheering up.

But, Jezza did not sit back quietly, he asked the audience the reason of applauding him — "What do you mean... you're saying all children are homosexual?" Hammond replied, "Ice cream is a bit... you know." "There's nothing wrong with it, but a grown man eating an ice cream - it's that way, rather than that way. I'm right, I can't believe you can't see that. It's easy. It's in front of you," he continued.

The hosts then went on cracking a joke about the chocolate flake in a 99 ice cream. Meanwhile, Hammond's comment has sparked controversy upon social media.

Hayden Scott-Baron, a renowned game designer has written: "Richard Hammond gags while explaining 'men who eat ice-cream are gay' on The Grand Tour, ep 6. Are men that watch this show bigoted weasels?" Another English singer Olly Alexander has tweeted: "really tho no wonder some straight guys are fucked up they can't even have ice cream."

