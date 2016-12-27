Richard Hammond
Richard Hammond in The Grand Tour episode 6.Youtube Screenshot

Richard Hammond's comment describing ice cream as "gay people's" food has created an outrage. Hammond made the claim in episode 6 of the Grand Tour that is hosted by the former Top Gear trio.

Also read:  The Grand Tour episode 6 review roundup: Clarkson, May and Hammond are all over Ford in Finland

In the recent instalment of the show, titled Happy Finnish Christmas, the 47-year-old presenter made the comment in response to a comment made by Clarkson. He pointed out that one "couldn't enjoy a chocolate Magnum ice cream" in the interior of a Rolls Royce as it has white leather seats.

"It's alright, I don't eat ice cream. It's something to do with being straight," he said. Clarkson and Hammond seemed to be a little bewildered by his comment while the audience responded well by cheering up.

But, Jezza did not sit back quietly, he asked the audience the reason of applauding him — "What do you mean... you're saying all children are homosexual?" Hammond replied, "Ice cream is a bit... you know." "There's nothing wrong with it, but a grown man eating an ice cream - it's that way, rather than that way. I'm right, I can't believe you can't see that. It's easy. It's in front of you," he continued.

The hosts then went on cracking a joke about the chocolate flake in a 99 ice cream. Meanwhile, Hammond's comment has sparked controversy upon social media.

Hayden Scott-Baron, a renowned game designer has written: "Richard Hammond gags while explaining 'men who eat ice-cream are gay' on The Grand Tour, ep 6. Are men that watch this show bigoted weasels?" Another English singer Olly Alexander has tweeted: "really tho no wonder some straight guys are fucked up they can't even have ice cream."