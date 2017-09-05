Fukrey actors are set to make their comeback with the second installment this year. Interestingly, two of the actors – Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal – started going out after the first installment and now, the duo is set to make their relationship official.

A photo of the two walking hand-in-hand at the Venice Film Festival has raised many eyebrows. Richa also accompanied her alleged boyfriend at the film fest where Ali's British-American film Victoria and Abdul was being screened.

While both the actors have not accepted their affair in public, Richa once hinted about her love life. She had told Bollywood Life: "If you meet the right person, and fall in love, you can't deny it. If someone is perfect for me, I'll be with him no matter where he is from. But I have to feel that way for him. I won't date a voguish businessman. I need to fall in love with the person."

Well, we can see that the actress is by Ali's side at the film fest. Aren't they adorable?

According to reports, the rumoured couple wants to concentrate on their careers and only close friends know about their affair. Their love story is like a typical Bollywood movie, where two friends fall in love eventually.

"The two want to focus on their work and don't want people's attention to be drawn to their private lives. Of course, close friends were aware of their relationship status," Bollywood Life quoted a source as saying.

"Richa and Ali have been friends for four years now and also have a common social circle. Their friendship turned into love only about a year ago. The transition happened gradually as they are like-minded people who share similar interests, be it films or their love for theatre," the source added.