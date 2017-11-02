After Jia Aur Jia, Kalki Koechlin is set to be a part of another movie, Ribbon. The Rakhee Sandilya directorial features Kalki alongside Sumeet Vyas, who gained fame with web series Permanent Roommates.

Set to hit the screens on November 3, Ribbon will give you a reality check on love after marriage. It is about a young working urban couple overwhelmed with the birth of a baby girl and parenthood coming with its own challenges.

Sumeet and Kalki are sharing screen space for the first time. In fact, Sumeet will have a lead role in a movie for the first time. Earlier, you must have seen the hunk in Sridevi's English Vinglish.

He will be seen next romancing Kareena Kapoor Khan in Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding. Will Sumeet be able to win hearts with his upcoming movies?

Meanwhile, critics have praised Sumeet and Kalki in Ribbon. The movie has not received high star ratings, but is a refreshing movie. Ribbon is set to have a box office clash with Sidharth Malhotra's Ittefaq.

Here's what Bollywood critics have to say about Ribbon:

Sweta Kaushal of Hindustan Times said: "It is refreshing to see a Hindi film that showcases a couple, not just after marriage, but once they become parents. Kalki Koechlin-Sumeet Vyas-starrer Ribbon is realistic to the core, highlights some important issues in our society, and yet, refrains from being preachy."

Udita Jhunjhunwala of Firstpost said: "The insight, the unique take that you impatiently await as this mundane drama plays out, remains undelivered by the writers and director. If you are engaged at all, it is owing to the efforts of Kalki Koechlin and Sumeet Vyas who immerse themselves in their parts. The story is mostly told from Sahana's point of view. But you wish for a little more of Karan's perspective too."

Kunal Guha of Mumbai Mirror said: "Ribbon makes one realise several things about the world around us — jobs have become demanding beyond decency, maternity leave is a career killer and an inconvenience at best and trust no one with your minor child. But despite all the ills inflicted upon us, it summarises with the predictable message that if we band together, we'll get by."

India TV said: "Ribbon has its share of flaws. So relentless is the focus on the protagonists' lives that we barely get a glimpse into the lives of the other (interesting but sketchy) characters, like Sahana's friend or Karan's father or the babysitter who evidently leads a life as adventurous as her employers, if not more."