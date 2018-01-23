After Padmaavat, Bollywood is set to make another period drama, which will be shot in Rajasthan. And it will star the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actors Saif Ali Khan and R Madhavan. These two handsome hunks will be reuniting after 17 years on the silver screen.

A source from the film told Mumbai Mirror: "The shoot kicks off in Rajasthan, where the story is set, in the first week of February. Since it's a period film, Saif and Madhavan will be training in sword-fighting and horse-riding."

"They will require a lot of prosthetics and the team has been working on their look for a long time. Last week, there was a final look test in Mumbai and the film is ready to roll now."

Maddy (Madhavan) and Sam (Saif) will be together again after so many years. Though it will not be a rom-com like RHTDM, their reunion will still be exciting to see on-screen.

According to Mirror, the historical drama will be Aanand L Rai production with Navdeep Singh as the director. The film takes off in Rajasthan, followed by shooting schedules in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh.

It will reportedly cast Mukkabaaz actress Zoya Hussain and Deepak Dobriyal in it.

The interesting part is that the location of the movie -- Rajasthan. And looking at the Padmaavat row, do you think the Rajput Karni Sena will allow any Bollywood period dramas to be shot in the state?

We hope the makers announce the movie and star cast soon. Also, Saif desperately needs a hit to his credit and we feel this might be the one.

Meanwhile, Saif will be seen in Nikkhil Advani's Bazaar. It is said to be inspired by the 2013 Hollywood film, The Wolf of Wall Street. Set against the backdrop of the heady cocktail of city life in Mumbai and the edgy world of stock trading, the film casts Saif Ali Khan in a role that has been inspired from a folklore surrounding the markets.

On the other hand, R Madhavan is garnering appreciation for her first web series, Breathe. Amit Sadh, Neena Kulkarni and Sapna Pabbi also feature alongside Madhavan in the Amazon Prime Video web series.