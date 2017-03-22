- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
Rhino horns sawn off at Czech zoo as pre-emptive strike against poachers
A Czech zoo began the new practice of cutting the horns off its rhinoceroses on 20 March, after the slaying of a rare white rhino by poachers at a French zoo on 7 March.
