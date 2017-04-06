A greater one-horned rhinoceros charged a truck and elephants after being released into Nepal’s Shuklaphanta National Park.Video from WWF Nepal shows the Indian rhino attacking a specially built truck used to transport him from Chitwan National Park to its new home in the far west of Nepal. The Nepali government and WWF Nepal plan to relocate five rhinos to the Shuklaphanta reserve to boost its existing population of 10 rhinos. WWF Nepal said in a statement that 250 people and 30 elephants were involved in the relocation.