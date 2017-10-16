A video of Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) meeting Brother Anil Kumar has gone viral on the social media and given a new twist to the controversy surrounding NTR's biopic titled Lakshmi's NTR.

Ram Gopal Varma had courted a controversy by announcing Lakshmi's NTR in a bid to counter Balakrishna's biopic on the life of his father NTR. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders had alleged that YSRCP was funding the film to defame the image of the late legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

But the filmmaker had denied their charges saying that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the supremo of YSRCP, has no connection with movie Lakshmi's NTR. Ram Gopal Varma wrote on Facebook: "It's just a coincidental the producer Rakesh Reddy of Lakshmi's NTR happens to be a leader in YSRCP ..Y S Jagan has no connection to it."

But a video, which emerged on the internet over the weekend, has been creating a huge buzz in the media. In this footage, Ram Gopal Varma is seen meeting YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's brother-in-law and Christian evangelist Brother Anil at Park Hayat. Apart from Brother Anil Kumar, a few YSPCP leaders were also present on the occasion.

It is reported that Brother Anil Kumar and Ram Gopal Varma had discussions about Lakshmi's NTR for one and half hour and also discussed other political issues. Meanwhile, Brother Anil Kumar told RGV that he had prepared script titled Tamasoma Jyothirgamaya, which is said to be about the current politics in the state. This covers some important events right from YS Rajashekar Reddy's death to bifurcation and present government's rule.

Brother Anil and RGV had a luncheon meeting in Park Hayat today... pic.twitter.com/9uGmz5UR3j — Achanta Raja (@achantaraja) October 13, 2017

This video of their meeting has created turmoil in the political circles with two political parties TDP and YSRCP getting into a war of words. It is also learnt that YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy is also planning to do a film as a weapon against Chandrababu Naidu and use it to defeat TDP in 2019 elections.