British motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles is gearing up to add a new addition to its Bonneville family — the Bonneville Bobber — in India soon. The new Bonneville Bobber, which was unveiled in October last year, is expected to break its cover in India by April this year.

Ahead of its launch in the Indian market, a CarandBike report reveals that the new Bobber will be pegged at around Rs 12 lakh.

The Bonneville Bobber, the new offering in the Bonneville family, is based on the Triumph Bonneville T120. It is powered by a 1200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor borrowed from the Bonneville T120 that produces 80bhp and 105Nm of torque. It employs a new cage-type swingarm and a monoshock, which is mounted underneath the seat. The setup makes the motorcycle appear without rear suspension. It features ride-by-wire, riding modes, switchable traction control, ABS and torque-assist clutch.

The Bobber includes battery box with stainless steel strap, bar end mirrors, rear mudguard loop, carb styled twin throttle bodies, adjustable levers, traditional rubber gaiters, classic rear 'drum brake' inspired hub, new side panel and sprocket cover with removable inspection cap and LED taillamps. The motorcycle is offered in four colour options — Ironstone with a matt finish, Morello Red, Jet Black, and a combination of Green and Frozen Silver with British racing twist.

