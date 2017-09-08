Yuvraj Singh might have been one of the best servants for India cricket in the limited-overs format, but the elegant left-hander seems to be falling out of favour with India captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri.

India have become a dominant side in world cricket, and the Men in Blue-led by Kohli look at players fitness, which has become important criteria for players inclusion into the squad. It is for the same reason that Kohli and Shastri are not too keen on bringing the player back into the manifold.

The selectors also seem to have decided about his future, which can be reflected from the Board's President XI team that has been picked to play against Australia. With many quality domestic players playing in the Duleep Trophy, a weaker team has been picked, but Yuvraj does not still feature in the squad.

Does this mean the end of Yuvraj's cricket career for Team India?

"Yuvraj's fitness standards have fallen drastically and coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli have time and again indicated that a certain fitness standard is a must to make the cut in the national team. The selectors want to look ahead and so does the team management," a BCCI official told PTI.

With the Punjabi star not included in the Board President's XI, it would be a massive surprise if he comes back into the national side for the India vs Australia series. Kohli and co will host Australia for five ODIs and three T20s, with the first match starting on 17th September.

However, one should not completely dump the player out. Many felt that the player would never make it back to the Indian team after being diagnosed with cancer in 2012, but Yuvraj made it back to the national team later, which shows that he is capable of making a great comeback as well.

For another comeback to happen, there is a serious need for Yuvraj to up his fitness plans and go all out and improve upon it and impress the Indian team management to play for India again.