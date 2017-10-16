After Dangal, Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim are set to appear together in Secret Superstar, which will be released on October 19. The movie, as of now, is being marketed as Aamir Khan movie, but the truth is something else.

Secret Superstar is produced by Aamir and he will have an extended cameo. Hence, it cannot be called a quintessential Aamir Khan movie.So, the question is what would be his role and when his character would be introduced in the film. The answers to these questions have been revealed now.

Bollywood Life reported that Aamir might not be seen in the first half of the movie at all. That means the actor will appear after the interval of Secret Superstar.

This is not the first time Aamir is giving away his screen time to a child actor. In Taare Zameen Par, he appeared very late in the film. In fact, Dangal too was not an all in all Aamir film, considering his screen presence.

In Secret Superstar, Aamir is a music director who will guide Zaira to achieve her goal. The actor is playing the role of a creepy, but popular celebrity, who hits on every woman.

Secret Superstar is the story of a teenage girl who wants to be a singer, but couldn't see her dreams getting fulfilled due to her conservative family.

Thus, she secretly carries out her ambition by posting her songs on YouTube but she wears a burkha in those videos to hide her identity. Aamir plays her guide who helps her reach the goal.

Aamir played a teacher to Darsheel Safari in TZP and in this upcoming flick, he is grooming a budding singer. Secret Superstar, Aamir's first appearance after Dangal, is one of the much awaited films of this year.

Meanwhile, the actor is preparing for his next year release, Thugs of Hindostan, which will have another Dangal actress – Fatima Sana Shaikh.