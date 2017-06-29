Salman Khan seems to have his bag full with movies. After Tubelight, he will be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai this year and will also start the shooting of the much awaited film, Dabangg 3. The good news is that the superstar has spilled the plot of the movie.

"The story starts with Dabangg 3 in the present and then it goes back to the past, and then comes back to the present day again. It will have a prequel portion, but only as a flashback," Salman told DNA.

"So it's Chulbul Pandey now and then — what has gone on in his life before part one and two. The flashback will show how Chulbul Pandey actually became Chulbul Pandey. The remaining part will be about what he's upto now," he added.

The second instalment of Dabangg was directed by Arbaaz, but this time he will not take the director's seat, and will be the film's producer. When asked about this change, Salman told the daily: "He gets very hyper so we asked him to chill and take rest. He will produce the film this time."

Meanwhile, Salman is busy with the shooting of Tiger Zinda Hai. He will be seen opposite ex girlfriend Katrina Kaif in the Ali Abbas Zafar movie. Later, he will start the shooting of three other movies — Remo D'Souza's dance film, Atul Agnihotri's Bharat and then Dabangg 3.

"The script of Dabangg 3 is ready. It's going to start during Bharat, which is Atul and Alvira's (Agnihotri) film that Ali (Abbas Zafar) is directing. That starts after Remo's film. Atul's film requires some gaps. So between the schedules for Atul's film, I will shoot for Dabangg 3," Salman told DNA.

