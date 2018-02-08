Priyanka Chopra is ruling it, both in India and in the US. Even though she has been missing in action for a long time from her home industry, her fan following seems nowhere close to decreasing. Instead, she is wowing millions all over the world with her work and wardrobe.

Also read: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra to announce Oscar nominations 2018 [Photo]

The Indian actress is now busy shooting for the third season of Quantico on the streets of New York City. She has been snapped in action many times, and her photos have impressed her fans and the fans of the show.

In the recent photos from the sets of Quantico season 3, PeeCee is armed and fabulous! She looks both gorgeous and lethal in a grey uniform with helmet and a bulletproof jacket. Looks like she is all set to kick ass in the new season of the show.

Priyanka chopra impressive look from #Quantico A post shared by HONEST CRITI OFFICIAL (@critihonest) on Feb 7, 2018 at 9:28pm PST

Quantico, an American thriller series that started airing in 2015, stars Chopra as Alex Parrish, an FBI agent who becomes the prime suspect in a bombing case. The show took the Desi Girl to the peak of her Hollywood career.

Recently, Priyanka appeared on the cover of Filmfare Magazine in a stunning blue sequinned attire. Looks like she is ready to set the world on fire with her killer looks, both in reel and real life.